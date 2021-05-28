Plan well for Olympics

The three-day Athletics Kenya pre-trial championship, which ends today at the Nyayo National Stadium, has seen local athletes post impressive times. Going by the strong performances, Kenyan selectors should expect stiff competition among athletes when the country holds the trials proper to select a team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Already, 91 athletes have met the Olympic Games standard but only 47 will make the team from the trials planned for June 17 to 19 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Athletics Kenya’s national selection committee led by experienced coach Julius Kirwa faces a tough task of selecting a formidable team to represent Kenya at the Olympic Games due July 23 to August 8 at the Japanese capital.

Top on Kirwa’s team’s agenda is to come up with a strategy to enable Kenya to end the long drought of victory in men’s 5,000m and the 10,000m races at the Olympics.

The late Naftali Temu is the only Kenyan to have won the men’s 10,000m title at the Olympics – during the 1968 Mexico City Games. John Ngugi remains the only Kenyan to have won gold in men’s 5,000m – at the 1988 Seoul Games.

The women’s performance is also of great concern. Kenyan women are yet to win the 10,000m title at the Olympics. The country’s only victory in women’s 5,000m at the Olympics came in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games through Vivan Cheruiyot.

So far, only two Kenyan sprinters have qualified for the Olympics – Hellen Syombua in 400m and Moitalel Mpoke in 400m hurdles. There are also only three women qualifiers in 800m, and two in 1,500m.

Kenya’s relay teams also failed to qualify for the Olympics at the 2021 World Relay Championships in Poland early this month, and they are running out of time and championships to meet the Olympic standard.