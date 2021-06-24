Plan well for CBC rollout

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Implementing CBC comes with huge costs. Expansion and renovation of infrastructure is urgent.
  • CBC has learning areas that require new facilities and teachers.

The success of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) rests on proper planning and adequate funding. CBC emphasises equipping learners with skills while the current 8-4-4 system focuses on knowledge acquisition. Experience has shown that a functional education system has to combine knowledge and skills to produce all-round graduates who are doers as well as innovators.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.