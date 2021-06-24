Plan well for CBC rollout

The success of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) rests on proper planning and adequate funding. CBC emphasises equipping learners with skills while the current 8-4-4 system focuses on knowledge acquisition. Experience has shown that a functional education system has to combine knowledge and skills to produce all-round graduates who are doers as well as innovators.

This week, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha announced that Kenya and Britain will convene a summit in London next month whose objective is to raise some Sh535 billion to finance the country’s education programmes. This is being done under the auspices of the Global Partnership for Education and is premised on the fact that national governments are experiencing difficulties in raising funds to support their learning programmes. This is a boon for Kenya.

Implementing CBC comes with huge costs. Expansion and renovation of infrastructure is urgent. CBC has learning areas that require new facilities and teachers. Training, recruiting and upgrading teachers is mandatory. These must be planned well. Moreover, Covid-19 has caused much devastation to the education sector and shrunk resources to it.

Besides funding, the Education ministry has to plan and reorganise its programmes. Notably, the recently established State Department for Implementation of Curriculum Reforms has set out to work on strategies for rolling out the programme. Implementation of curriculum reform has various elements and components that have to be coordinated and harmonised to achieve the desired goals. Among them is changing the format of assessment and preparing the CBC pioneers for transition from primary to junior secondary school in 2023.