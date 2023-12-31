Plan well for busy sports year

Happy New Year! As we celebrate the start of a fresh year, it should not be lost on us that 2024 could prove the most challenging year, if we fail to plan early and prudently.

This year’s sporting calendar is jam-packed right from this month all the way to December, with the July 26 to August 11 Olympic Games in Paris certainly the highlight. Kenya will feature prominently in multiple disciplines with the World Rally Championship Safari Rally brought forward by three months to fall on its traditional Easter dates from March 28 to 31. The international calendar Sirikwa Classic Cross Country is on February 3. And from February 22, the DP Tour Kenya Open Golf Championship will play out at Muthaiga.

With the government the main sponsor of many other international competitions, including the World Athletics Continental Tour Kip Keino Classic on April 24 and May 12-17 World Secondary Schools Cross Country Championships, in Nairobi, budget planning and sponsor mobilization should already be in top gear. Multiple probes have been undertaken over the years to dissect financial impropriety at such mega competitions as the Olympic Games; hopefully this year’s Paris Olympics and Paralympics will steer clear of such malaise.

Development of sports infrastructure will also be key with the military already contracted to lead renovation works at the Nyayo National Stadium and Moi International Sports Centre alongside launching a new stadium project on Ngong Road.

We hope timelines for these facilities will be met to afford Kenya an opportunity to host major international sporting events besides offering our sports people pristine training grounds and competition venues.

Legislation of the Betting, Lotteries and Gaming Act should, hopefully, increase funding to the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund to ease pressure on our sports federations.