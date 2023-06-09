Plan well for Budapest

Anxiety is over after Athletics Kenya named the marathon teams for the World Athletics Championships scheduled for August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary.

London Marathon champion Kelvin Kiptum and former world half marathon record holder Geoffrey Kamworor lead the men’s team while women’s marathon world record holder Brigid Kosgei and Tokyo marathon champion Rosemary Wanjiru are at the core of the women’s team.

This is a strong team that is capable of recapturing both titles that the country surrendered to Ethiopia. Geoffrey Kirui last won the men’s title for Kenya in the 2017 London competitions while Lelisa Desisa and Tamirat Tola handed Ethiopia victories in the 2019 Doha championships and 2022 Eugene contests respectively.

Kenya relinquished the title that Ruth Chepng’etich won in the 2019 Doha competitions to Ethiopia’s Gotytom Gebreslase last year in Eugene, United States of America.

The selected athletes must show commitment and embrace hard work, discipline and good training regimes if they are to perform well and return glory to the country.

Harmonise training programmes

It is wise that Athletics Kenya has, through its technical team, headed by veteran coach Julius Kirwa, met coaches of the selected athletes so as to harmonise their training programmes.

Undoubtedly, Budapest will once again see Kenyan and Ethiopian athletes renew their old rivalry. Kenya now knows what to expect from the Ethiopians, who also named a strong team yesterday with both Tola and Gebreslase out to defend their titles.

We also commend AK for convening a one-on-one meeting with a cross-section of middle and long-distance athletes on Monday to strategise ahead of Budapest.