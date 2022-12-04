Plan well for Bathurst

This week, Athletics Kenya (AK) will select a team to represent the country at the 2023 World Cross Country Championships due February 18 next year in Bathurst, Australia.

It will be the first time the Kenyan trials for the world event are being held in December, having been brought forward from January 21. In many ways, the national trials, which will take place at the Kenya Prisons Training College in Ruiru on Saturday, will be a break from tradition.

Kenya has always used the National Cross Country Championships to select a team for the world event but this year, the trials will be held independently on Saturday, with the championships coming on January 21 at the same venue.

The changes have been necessitated by stringent visa application timelines set by Australia. The changes compelled Athletics Kenya to introduce senior 2km races in the final two legs of the National Cross Country Series in Ol Kalou and Iten, to enable selectors to come up with a mixed relay team.

The changes have inevitably disrupted the training programme of most athletes, especially those based abroad, as most had planned to return to the country early in January.

The changes will require meticulous planning by AK selectors and coaches, knowing that most athletes have not attained top form as the trials will precede the regional and institutional cross country races. Those who will be selected should strive to uphold the good record the country has in the championship.

Kenya’s c won senior men’s title in 2015 and 2017 editions of the championship but surrendered the crown to Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei in 2019. It has been 11 years since Kenya last won the men’s under-20 title.

Through proper training, the team stands a good chance of reclaiming the titles Kenya lost. Given the long travel time to Australia, team officials should plan for early departure to Bathurst to give athletes adequate time to recover and acclimatise.