Plan to boost security for August 9 polls vital

The warning that failure to plan is planning to fail is popular wisdom that must be heeded to avoid disaster. For the national security agencies, the August 9 General Election presents a major challenge that calls for meticulous planning.

It will be a huge task for the National Police Service and other security agencies and the county administration.

The government plans to beef up security for peaceful campaigns across the country and for voters to freely cast their ballots. This is the only way the true verdict of Kenyans from the grassroots to the national level can emerge.

Elections enable the people to freely choose their leaders. This is a cardinal right that must be jealously guarded.

The police cannot do it alone, as they can’t be everywhere every time. This is where other security agencies come in handy. The Kenya Prisons Service, Kenya Forest Service and National Youth Service personnel will be there.

These and police reservists, who will make a strong force, of 135,000 officers, will be under the command of the Inspector-General of Police on polling day.

As they are wont to do, politicians are already fuelling tension with their premature campaigns. The IEBC is yet to blow the whistle but the contestants in the elections have emerged, as have signals of possible confrontations. But the security agencies cannot do everything alone.

This is why the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) is monitoring developments and has identified potential hotspots.

Candidates who sense defeat and their supporters are likely to incite violence. They should be keenly watched. Specialist security groups such as the General Service Unit, the Border Police Unit, the Rapid Deployment Unit, the Anti-Stock

Theft Unit and the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit will be on standby, to be called upon to quickly intervene, if necessary.