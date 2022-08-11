Plan school year better

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha yesterday directed that schools reopen on Monday, August 15, after the midterm break and not today as announced.

He said the postponement was occasioned by indications that many of the 23,000 schools that served as polling and vote tallying centres for Tuesday’s General Election will still be in use.

That came as a major relief for parents and teachers, who feared it would not have been safe to send back the children to school before the electoral process was over.

The two-week break is, however, likely to affect the tightly packed school calendar.

As things stand, the second term, which is scheduled to end on September 16, has only eight weeks instead of the usual 14.

Extra mile

Teachers will, therefore, have to go the extra mile to cover the syllabus with potentially deleterious implications for quality of learning.

Given that the election date was all along a matter of public knowledge, the ministry would have done teachers, parents and learners a good turn by adequately factoring the event into the school calendar.

The ministry had the option of swapping the one-week election break with the two-week end-of-term holiday.

This option is, technically, still on the table. After the now fortnight election break, it can halve the two-week end-of-term holiday to avoid wasting classroom time.

The ministry should factor major events into its plans.

That would obviate the need to make drastic decisions that invariably touch off an uproar among parents, teachers, students and other stakeholders.