Plan for sustainable tree-planting campaign

If any reminder was required to make Kenyans realise the urgent need to boost tree planting, it is the floods ravaging the country. For the government, declaring a public holiday sends out an important message.

Yesterday’s National Tree Growing Day was also an occasion to honour the nearly 300 people who have died in the floods. Homes have been swept away and roads and bridges damaged.

Trees and other vegetation can curb the destruction by preventing the soil from being washed away.

The government has an extremely ambitious target. It intends to plant 15 billion trees by 2032. This will require planting at least 1.5 billion trees in a year, 125 million in a month or four million daily.

The revelation that millions of shillings may have been squandered during last year’s event calls for caution.

Extravagant cost

Many will recall the uproar over the extravagant cost of flying Cabinet Secretaries to various sites to participate in the last such public holiday. More funds were splashed on other logistics.

Not much has been realised on the envisioned scale since last September. The plan is to increase the national forest cover by 30 per cent in 10 years to enhance climate change resilience. It will be interesting to know how many trees were planted yesterday, out of the target of 200 million.

Planting trees is key in mitigating the effects of climate change, such as droughts and floods. Such initiatives are sometimes hampered by poor planning or the lack of it.

Asking Kenyans to buy at least two seedlings and plant them on their farms is okay, but there needs to be clear and consistent communication on where to go for these and proper advice on species suitable for their locations.