Plan early for contests

Kenya is set to host or take part in some of the world’s major sporting championships next year amidst Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. This includes the Kenya Open Golf Championship, one of the legs in the European Tour, on March 20. The country could take a team to the World Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, Australia.

That will be followed by the second edition of the Kip Keino Classic, one of the events in the Continental Golf Tour slated for May with the Safari Rally coming a bit later, in June 24-27.

The country hopes to take a team of 100 athletes for the rescheduled July 23-August 8 Tokyo Olympic Games as Nairobi hosts the World Under-20 Championships in Athletics on August 17-22 at Moi International Sports Complex, Kasarani.

These are some of the few events that the country will either be hosting or taking part in in the course of next year.

All this will need proper preparations and funding from the government, the corporate world and the respective sports federations. With most of the financial assistance coming from the government, the Ministry of Sports must ensure that funds are released in good time to avoid delays.

The government has deposited 90 per cent of the package of close to Sh230 million in the golf events, but more sponsorship is needed. While a lot had been invested in the Safari Rally, which Kenya will be hosting as one of the World Rally Championships events for the first time since 2003, before the event was postponed due to Covid-19, Kenya Motor Sports Federation and the government should not rest on their laurels.

Preparations of the Kip Keino Classic, which aims to become a Diamond League event in three years, must start immediately.

With the postponement, the initial budgets for the World U-20 Championships and the Olympics will have to be revised.

Organisers must avoid last-minute rush, which leads to sub-standard delivery, jeopardising chances of hosting events.