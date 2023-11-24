Plan a game-changer

If well-executed, the government’s Sh190 million programme to fund athletics development at the grassroots could be a game-changer for the country with regard to talent development.

Under the programme, the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports will work with Athletics Kenya in 41 development centres across the country to harness talent. The ultimate aim is to identify and nurture athletics talent, with a busy season ahead.

The development comes at a time the country’s athletes have started preparing for a busy 2024 season that will see Kenya compete in key sporting events.

They include the Olympic Games in Paris, World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Serbia, World Athletics Indoor Championships in Scotland, World Athletics Relay Championships in Bahamas, World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Peru and the African Games planned for Ghana. It also comes at a time the country has lost all the world marathon, 10,000 metres, 5,000m and steeplechase titles in senior athletics championships.

What is pleasing is that the sports ministry and Athletics Kenya have agreed to have some of the 41 centres in Western Kenya, and Nyanza regions with the aim of developing sprinters and field event athletes. Another centre will be in the Rift Valley, and will be dedicated to development of talent for the steeplechase. These centres will run throughout the year, thereby ensuring that talent development is continuous.

However, it is important that the funds are not only spent on the intended purpose but the money should also be distributed wisely. In particular, officials must not spend money on briefcase camps or training centres established with funding in mind. Athletics fans expect value for money by way of good results in competitions next year.