Pick the very best for diplomatic service

To get value from its diplomats, the country needs to appoint the very best candidates—knowledgeable, competent and experienced.

It must, therefore, shun the tendency to use these postings to reward political cronies and sycophants or create jobs for the children and other relatives of some high-ranking government officials.

Kenyan ambassadors and high commissioners interact with the best from other countries and also liaise in the conduct of their duties with top-level officials in their host nations.

By not choosing the most qualified people, the country risks failing to achieve the objective of their positing, which is the championing of its interests.

On this one, President William Ruto has chosen the right approach by insisting that career civil servants in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs serve as envoys.

Most of the 27 people the President has nominated as ambassadors, high commissioners and permanent representatives to international organisations have served in missions or held top posts in academia, professional bodies and private and public organisations.

True, some diplomats are chosen for political considerations, even in the most developed countries. But they must possess talents or experience in their professions so that their presence can add value to the diplomatic service.

The President has also shunned the tendency in recent years to use such postings to reward election losers. On this list are one or two people who failed in their political bids, but they have other qualities and expertise that should enable them to excel as envoys.

The National Assembly’s Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations, which is vetting the nominees, should confirm that they actually fit the bill.