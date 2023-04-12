Pick the best to provide public online services

There are business opportunities in government but of paramount importance is efficient service delivery to the public. This must be emphasised even as investors deserve a fair return on investment.

Indeed, the online sector is increasingly being recognised as a lucrative venture for private business enterprises.

The Interior Ministry is keen to attract top corporate bodies to the expanded e-Citizen portal. This is essential, considering the major shift in recent years from manual operations that consumed a lot of time to efficient and effective online platforms for the delivery of public services.

The people no longer have to line up at government offices all day to apply and pay for licences or for the processing of documents. This they can do from the comfort of their homes or offices or even while on public transport, at the click of a button.

The battle over eCitizen, one of the country’s most critical service delivery platforms, is hardly surprising. This is a portal through which the government provides essential services—such as the issuance of passports, driving licences, business registration certificates, motor vehicle logbooks and title deeds. More public services have been automated, giving eCitizen a bigger and more sensitive role in government operations.

The multibillion-shilling deals through tenders floated last week are expected to attract some of the country’s biggest technology and financial service providers.

The winning bidders will facilitate government delivery of at least 5,700 services through the portal. They must guarantee 100 per cent service availability throughout the year. To boost Kenyan businesses, successful foreign firms will be required to source at least 40 per cent of their equipment locally.

This follows the takeover of the portal by the government from a private firm that developed it in 2014, ending anxiety over its ownership. The World Bank granted permission to use, alter or replicate eCitizen.

The revamped portal should work for the benefit of the country and its citizens. Hopefully, the government has learnt enough lessons to be able to do a better job of selecting the new operators, based on merit and not cronyism.