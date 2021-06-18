Pick Team Kenya on merit

Athletics Kenya will this afternoon pick a team of runners for the 2020 Olympic Games after the three-day national trials at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The Kenyan trials, which are akin to a mini World Athletics Championship, have lived up to their billing by producing thrills and major upsets.

The selection criteria is clear. The first two athletes to cross the finish line will automatically get places in Team Kenya, which will compete at the 2020 Olympics as long as they have met the set standard.

In all the fields of competition where the athletes have qualified, Kenyan selectors will hand wild cards to a third runner. We hope that Athletics Kenya will pick a strong team based on individual performance and on merit.

On Thursday, local athletics fans were treated to a thrilling performance as sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala set a national record in men’s 100m race. Omanyala clocked 10.02 seconds to win ahead of Mark Otieno, who timed 10.05 seconds.

World-class sprinters

Both met the Olympic Games qualifying standard. The performance by Otieno and Omanyala means Kenya will field an athlete in the 100m race at the Olympics for the first time since the 1996 edition of the game held in Atlanta.

Omanyala and Otieno’s performances also show that Kenya can produce world-class sprinters if Athletics Kenya dedicates resources to nurturing runners in the short races.

Only a rigorous and unbiased selection process that takes into account an athlete's performance, consistency and commitment to the national team will guarantee good results for Kenya at the Olympics.