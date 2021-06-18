Pick Team Kenya on merit

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • The Kenyan trials have lived up to their billing by producing thrills and major upsets.
  • Athletes must earn their places in Team Kenya, and wildcards must be handed out only to those who merit

Athletics Kenya will this afternoon pick a team of runners for the 2020 Olympic Games after the three-day national trials at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

