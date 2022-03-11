Pick strong sports teams

Editorial

  • Changing the meetings especially in Nairobi from a two-day affair to three days will spur better performances. 
  • This will enable the organisers to get the rightful winners and good results especially in long and middle-distance races.

The huge turnout at Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meetings, especially the short-race events, is encouraging in a season that has several major track championships. So far three meetings have been held; two in Nairobi and one in Kisumu, with 6,200 athletes taking part.

