Pick strong sports teams

The huge turnout at Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meetings, especially the short-race events, is encouraging in a season that has several major track championships. So far three meetings have been held; two in Nairobi and one in Kisumu, with 6,200 athletes taking part.

The first meeting at the Nyayo National Stadium on February 4-5 attracted 2,200, with the third session at the same venue on March 4-5 drawing 2,500. The Kisumu meet, which was held at the Moi Stadium on February 18-19, had 1,500m participants.

It goes without saying that the ripple effects of Ferdinand Omanyala’s performance, which has confirmed him as the fastest man in Africa in 100m (9.77) and National Record holder in 60m indoor (6.57), has contributed to the impressive turnout in sprints.

Having 19 heats in men’s 100m in the first meeting and 21 in the third meeting that also had nine heats in men’s 5,000m and four heats in men’s 10,000m was incredible.

This is a manifestation of the country’s immense talent and calls for provision of resources and the necessary facilities to support to the athletes. The country hopes to field strong teams this year at the Africa Senior Athletics Championships scheduled for June 8-12 in Mauritius, World Athletics Championships from July 15-24 in Oregon, United States, and Commonwealth Games from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, Britain.

However, Athletics Kenya must consider changing their programme to suit the needs and requirements of the athletes. Changing the meetings especially in Nairobi from a two-day affair to three days will spur better performances.

This will enable the organisers to get the rightful winners and good results especially in long and middle-distance races, as well as sprint events.

Athletes want to face-off in proper finals where they can race against Omanyala in 100m, Maximilla Imali in women's 100m and Mary Moraa in 800m, among others.