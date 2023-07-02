Pick only clean athletes for 2023 World Athletics Championships

Stringent rules by Athletics Kenya to guide national team selection ahead of the 2023 World Athletics Championships are welcome.

For a long time, individuals with questionable character have taken advantage of loopholes in team selection to tarnish Kenya’s reputation in international competitions through doping.

To ensure only competent and clean athletes get to represent the country in the August 19 -27 global championship in Budapest, Hungary, AK will screen participants ahead of the July 7- 8 national trials at Nyayo National Stadium.

The trials will be by invitation. That will ensure only athletes who meet the qualifying standards for the world championship and anti-doping requirements compete. Participants must have undertaken three doping tests within 10 months to the world championships—at least one of which must be out of competition, and another involving blood sample. Some 160 athletes—92 men and 68 women—who have met the Athletics Integrity Unit’s (AIU) and Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya’s (ADAK) testing regulations have been invited for the trials.

Because Kenya is in Category “A" of countries where doping is most prevalent, World Athletics imposed stringent requirements on the country’s athletes seeking to compete in the world championships and also Olympic Games.

These rules will help to reduce cases of doping involving Kenyan athletes before and during the 2023 World Athletics Championships. The ultimate aim is to eliminate doping cases among Kenyan athletes.

Secondly, holding the national trials early will give AK, coaches and selected athletes ample time to prepare for the global event. Selectors have indicated that the first two athletes across the Finish automatically qualify for the world event with the third picked by a panel. Hopefully, performance and talent will dictate the process.