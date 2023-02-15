Pick electoral team fairly

The recruitment of members of the electoral agency should be any democracy’s biggest task and every process leading up to it must be above board.

President William Ruto’s declaration of six vacancies at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)—the chairperson and five commissioners—gives Kenya a perfect chance to get it right in the selection of the team to oversee its most important part in a democracy, elections.

The IEBC vacancies arose from the end of terms for chairman Wafula Chebukati and commissioners Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu as well as the resignations of commissioners Juliana Cherera, Francis Wanderi and Justus Nyang’aya. Commissioner Irene Masit, who is suspended, is facing a Court of Appeal Judge Aggrey Muchelule-led tribunal probing her conduct.

But first, iron out the differences over the nomination of the seven-member selection panel that will interview prospective candidates. The naming and composition of this panel mean a lot to Kenyans as it will determine the credibility of the commissioners. The process, starting with the naming of the panel, should have all the ingredients of democracy.

Any credible election results are borne of a credible selection process of electoral commissioners. We should not squander this chance; all voices must be heard and we must choose only the best among us to run our elections. Our democracy rests on every process being done by the book, and it starts with ensuring that the commissioner selection panel is not contested.