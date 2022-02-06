Pick best C’wealth team

The directive by the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) to national federations to make public their selection criteria for the forthcoming Birmingham Commonwealth Games is timely.

Nock also wants the criteria to reach all stakeholders with sufficient notice given for national trials, where applicable, ahead of the “Club” Games due July 28-August 9 in the United Kingdom. The overseer also wants federations to ensure gender balance in appointing officials to the games as well inclusivity in the trials by including athletes from the grassroots.

The directive comes as national trials and qualification events for most federations this and next month are in the planning or implementation stage. Athletics Kenya have already started their selection with the first Track and Field Meeting having ended on Saturday in Nairobi, as well as cycling. So far, two male teams—rugby sevens and basketball 3x3—and a female team, the basketball 3x3, have already qualified for the games.

We call on federations to comply with Nock’s advice to ensure that the country is represented by a credible and competitive team in Birmingham. Team Kenya’s performance has, over the years, been going down. For instance, the team that was represented by 136 athletes in 14 sports at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia bagged 17 medals—four gold, seven silver and six bronze (4-7-6)—all from athletes, save for the bronze won by boxer Christine Ongare.

This was a marked decline from the 2010 Delhi Games, where Kenya collected 33 medals (12-11-10) and 2014 Glasgow Games, where it got 25 medals (10-10-5). Boxing and weightlifting contributed a bronze each in Glasgow while, in Delhi, the country won the gold in swimming and bronze in boxing.