Peaceful Nigeria elections a big vote for democracy

For a country that was for many years synonymous with military rule, the recent largely peaceful elections in Nigeria have confirmed a steady progress in its democratic growth.

After serving for two terms, President Muhammadu Buhari will hand over to his successor to usher Africa’s political and economic giant towards greater stability and prosperity.

The transition from Mr Buhari, a military leader-turned-civilian president, to another democratically elected head of state is a sign of commendable political advancement. This should send out a firm message that the days of military coups are long gone, though there have been reversals in several West African countries, including Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso.

The military may be in charge in the countries but they know that the democratic wind of change that has swept across the continent in the past several decades is unstoppable. Coups are no longer in vogue as democracy takes root across the continent is the loud and clear message that is being sent by the successful elections in Nigeria and other countries.

The citizens in every African country have shown their determination to have a say in the choice of their leaders through regular democratic elections. The setbacks in one or two countries will not change this. It was a tough struggle to eject martial law and send the soldiers back to the barracks.

Although elections are not foolproof, with rampant vote-rigging that makes a mockery of the people’s right to determine who leads them through the vote, it is certainly a much better system that military dictatorship.

The Saturday elections in Nigeria— the tightest since the end of military rule in 1999—had 17 presidential candidates. Nearly 90 million voters were expected to cast their ballots, amid delays and technical hitches, with the vote counting continuing yesterday. However, insecurity remains a major election issue as the country battles a 14-year jihadist insurgency that has displaced two million people.