Pay premiums to secure police health insurance

As the country prepares to send 1,000 police officers on a controversial peace mission to violence-ridden Haiti in North America, there is a not-so-encouraging development concerning the welfare of the members of this vital service: The likelihood of the police and civil servants losing their health insurance.

A consortium of insurance companies providing medical and group life cover for civil servants, police and prisons officers has threatened to suspend services over the government’s failure to pay premiums.

The whole package is worth Sh17 billion, and it is a burden the firms cannot continue to shoulder without receiving the payments. The firms have written to the National Treasury and the National Police Service to protest delays in remitting the funds.

Police officers have a crucial assignment and duty that is fraught with danger that often leads to injuries and hospitalisation. Many are severely injured or maimed, or even killed, in the line of duty.

They have also borne the brunt of the terrorist attacks in the northern counties of Garissa, Wajir and Madera and in Lamu at the coast.

It is crucial, therefore, that this matter be streamlined as the officers risk being denied critical treatment in some hospitals.

This is because some 120,000 police and prisons officers and 300,000 civil servants might soon find themselves without medical cover.

While those set to go on the Haiti assignment recently approved by the United Nations will certainly enjoy some special insurance cover, the same will not apply to their family members who will be left at home.