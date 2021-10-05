Pay bills to bail out firms

The times are difficult for many businesses, which are struggling to make ends meet. With the economy reeling under the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, investors are staring at a bleak future.

However, hit even harder are employees, many of whom are now jobless. It is, therefore, disappointing that the government, which should create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive, is making their lives even harder.

The notorious problem of pending bills has become synonymous with state agencies and the national and county governments. By the close of the 2020/21 Financial Year, the national government owed suppliers and contractors a whopping Sh36 billion.

The figure could be higher as only 17 out of 71 ministries, departments and agencies have submitted information on debts to the Controller of Budget. The accumulation hampers overall economic growth by limiting liquidity.

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o has called for the payment of pending bills to be prioritised to save businesses.

MPs have had to wade into the crisis, urging the National Treasury not to release funds to government agencies and ministries with pending bills. This is a desperate situation that should never arise. The Auditor-General has authenticated the bills accrued from genuine services and supplies.

Since the bills are genuine, it’s unfair for these government agencies to abet the strangling of businesses. The owners have borrowed heavily from financial institutions and the delay in payment has led to some of them being auctioned.