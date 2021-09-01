Party primaries crucial

As next year’s General Election approaches, political parties are going to get busier as they prepare themselves for the tough competition. There is not a more exciting time for the parties than during the own nominations.

They must choose the best candidates to enhance their chances of winning elections, but it is also during nominations that there are serious fallouts. Some of the losers in the primaries opt to defect. Some other aspirants also change parties at this time.

The parties that conduct free and fair nominations are able to easily rally their membership to focus fully on elections. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)'s election calendar has already sparked some concern in the political parties.

The source of worry is the limited time to conduct nominations. The IEBC has allocated only six days, from April 16 to April 22, next year, for this vital exercise. This will be a tight programme for the parties, which have everything to gain from credible nominations. ODM had appealed for the extension of the nomination period.

Failure to organise proper nominations is not excusable. But it often happens are as party leaders seek to influence the process. This can only undermine the people's right to democratically elect their leaders. It can also hamper the freedom to offer oneself to run for an election.