Party defectors should first resign from seats

Politics is, certainly, a game of vested interests but it’s also governed by clear rules and laws to avert anarchy. That is why the reported hasty ditching by politicians—including governors and legislator—of some Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party partners, under which they won the August 9 elections, smacks of political fraud. Also reprehensible are realignments by some erstwhile independent candidates even before they are sworn in.

Politicians, like every other Kenyan, have a constitutional right of association, but that can’t justify dishonesty. Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu has clarified that defectors must first resign from their sponsoring parties or coalitions.

President-elect William Ruto has, in an apparent scheme to shore up his Kenya Kwanza Alliance numbers and gain control of the National Assembly and the Senate, been wooing party leaders and MPs elected in the rival Azimio coalition and independent tickets to join his camp. That is not right. The independents contested against candidates sponsored by parties and coalitions that the voters rejected. It’s, therefore, a betrayal of the voters for them to now join those outfits. The decent way is for them to quit and seek fresh mandate. They should not ride on the endorsement of voters in pursuit of self-gain after receiving inducements to switch allegiance.

Adequate time was given for the formation of coalitions and allowing such turncoats to switch camp without following the right procedure will make a mockery of our democratic system. Parties seeking new allegiances must first terminate their initial pacts. The coalition agreements they signed before the elections are binding legal documents. They cannot just turn around and throw them out of the window. Besides, no party can be a signatory to more than one coalition.