Parties must uphold internal democracy

Events of the past week point to a distinctive development in national politics. Rebellion is brewing and the onus is on party leaders to change tack. Party leaders who have thrived on controlling MPs and their regions can no longer sit pretty. The ground is shifting and loyalty can no longer be taken for granted.

Party leaders Uhuru Kenyatta (Jubilee) and Raila Odinga (ODM), as well as William Ruto (who is associated with the Tangatanga wing of Jubilee) are all facing some level of defiance in their camps.

This dissent played out during the debate on the Constitution Amendment Bill in the National Assembly and the Senate. MPs passed the bill at the National Assembly but the significant point was the voting pattern, which showed a shift in loyalties. A number of MPs voted against the position taken by the respective camps.

Competitive politics

The most dramatic was the debate in the Senate where the vote was put on hold as senators engaged in vigorous debate about the Bill that seeks to make fundamental changes in the Constitution. On paper, the outcome of the Senate vote will be inconsequential because it cannot derail a popular initiative to change the Constitution. But the politics of it is instructive.

Democracy is about making choices. Party loyalty is important but that does not mean herding members to support views they do not subscribe to. Belonging to a party does not mean sacrificing conscience and principles. The lifeblood of multiparty politics is diversity. It is about competitive politics based on ideologies.