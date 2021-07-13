Parliament must rise above mundane tasks

Chief Justice Martha Koome has raised a fundamental question about Parliament’s oversight function. Parliament’s key role is to make laws, approve the national budget and check how public resources are used.

The functions are broad and executed at a macro level. Further, the governance system is anchored on the doctrine of separation of powers. The three arms of government — the Executive, Legislature (Parliament) and Judiciary — operate independently but collaboratively. None should encroach on the territory of the other.

However, Parliament has increasingly been acting out of order. First, the oversight role is not properly conceptualised and systematised. There is a tendency among various committees of the National Assembly and the Senate to summon public officials for interrogation but without coordination.

In this respect, an institution or a government department is summoned to appear before different committees to answer nearly similar questions and at the same time. Indeed, we have seen one issue being investigated by multiple committees, raising questions about efficiency and purpose.

Second, some of the issues being subjected to interrogation are administrative and managerial, which is beneath what MPs should deal with. Every organisation has structures of governance, including boards that deal with such matters. To the extent that Parliament gets involved in management issues, it ceases to serve its higher public goal.

Besides Justice Koome, Cabinet secretaries and other public officials have complained about Parliament’s duplication of tasks and encroachment on administrative matters.

This is the point of debate. The National Assembly and the Senate should make clear distinctions of what every one of their respective committees should deal with.

Secondly, they must synchronise their schedules so that committees don’t end up summoning a single public officer for interrogation at the same time and on a similar subject.