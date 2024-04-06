Parks dream attainable

Not many things have attracted as much attention in the country over the past year like the launch of the county industrial parks. In a country where unemployment, especially among youth, has been soaring, many saw the industries that were expected spring up in these parks as the surest way to create jobs.

It is a pity, however, that at most of the parks established countrywide, there is very little that is going on. The fanfare that accompanied the launch last year has disappeared and the projects appear to have stalled.

The industrial parks were launched during the tenure of Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria and before his transfer from the Trade ministry to Public Service. And he seems to have moved away with his boisterous style, leaving the industrial parks project rather mute.

These aggregation and industrial parks were expected to be completed this year, but eight months later there is nothing much. Each county was required to allocate Sh250 million and the national government, through State Department for Industry, would provide a similar amount.

Mr Kuria’s successor, Ms Rebecca Miano, has not been as visible as he was when he toured the country, launching the industrial parks, which had been hailed as heralding a new era of economic development and job creation.

The stark reality, however, is that many have failed to take off. Some are still under construction but there is no illusion anymore about the expected returns. It has become a de javu in counties that had invested significant resources in infrastructure, land acquisition, and promotion and marketing to attract investors to the parks.

Progress has been hampered by bureaucratic hurdles, inadequate infrastructure, poor planning and limited financing. Land disputes are another reason why this crucial development project has stalled.