Paralympics wake-up call

Kenya has yet to win a medal at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games that enter the seventh day today. Just like in the Olympics, Kenya has over the years solely depended on athletics for medals at the Paralympics. In fact, from their medal haul of 48 —19 gold, 16 silver and 13 bronze — only two are from swimming and lawn bowls.

Interestingly, it’s John Britton, who handed Kenya its first medal on its debut at the Paralympics in 1972 in Heidelberg, Germany, with victory in swimming in the men’s 25m freestyle 2.

Then, Patricia Kihungi claimed silver in women’s singles 2-6 lawn bowls at the 1988 Seoul Games, as athletics has dominated over the years.

There is still hope that our athletes will secure three medals in the remaining events even as things look grim.

The going in Tokyo was bound to be tough as the country has been represented by one of the smallest contingents of only nine, with seven coming from athletics.

In the 2016 Rio Paralympics, we had 19 competitors and in 2012 London and 2008 Beijing, we had 13 representatives each. Beijing remains our best. The country claimed five gold, three silver and one bronze medal, all coming from athletics.

Kenya hopes to win medals in the 1,500m T11 final and men in the heats. It goes without saying that little support was given to our para athletes in their preparations. This is evident in the number of the athletes attending Tokyo Games.