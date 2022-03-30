Overhaul power supply treaties to reduce costs

The State has commenced negotiations to review the current power purchase agreements (PPAs) signed over the years by Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) intending to cut power bills by 15 per cent in the three months to June. If successful, that will be fresh relief for electricity consumers who already benefited from cuts on retail tariffs by KPLC in January.

These negotiations are good for the power consumers, who are heavily strained by the negative impact of expensive electricity. Lower energy costs will not only ease pressure on household budgets; it will also boost the country’s competitiveness in manufacturing affordable products.

The PPAs between the independent power producers (IPPs) and Kenya Power are flawed and must be changed because the terms have a direct impact on consumer prices. The defect in these contracts is evidenced by the fact that the IPPs only supply a quarter of electricity to Kenya Power but account for 47 per cent of the utility’s overall power purchase costs.

Contrastingly, power producer KenGen supplies about 72 per cent of KPLC’’s electricity but accounts for 48 per cent of the utility’s purchase costs. Of bigger concern is that KPLC is compelled to pay for idle capacity by the IPPs. That is not right and the state should not relent on this worthy cause that promises a game changer in the cost of living and doing business.

But even as the state pushes for cheaper power, it must stay cautious to avoid ruining the country’s investment profile. The long-term nature of the contracts with the IPPs provide a sizable proportion of the country’s generation capacity and failure to exercise restraint in the review process risks discouraging new investments in the critical sector.