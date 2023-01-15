Overcome the challenges as schools set to reopen

A week before schools reopen for the new academic year, there is uncertainty over several issues that could mar the first term, unsettling the education sector.

One is the inadequate infrastructure hampering a seamless transition to the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC). Another is the challenge of recruiting and training teachers for the launch of the junior secondary school (JSS).

The key decision on the hosting of JSS in the primary section was made last year, bringing some relief to parents, who were worried about their young children coming under the influence of older secondary students. But congestion persists.

True, some classrooms have been built in the primary schools set to accommodate JSS but there is still a huge shortfall. It has been suggested that some of the Grade Six graduates use, for instance, laboratories in nearby secondary schools but the Education authorities had better get more JSS facilities put up.

However, it is encouraging that the recruitment of teachers is going well and, hopefully, the target of 30,000 will be reached soon. This, of course, is way short of the more than 100,000 required to substantially ease the endemic staffing crisis.

One major worry is that many of the new teachers, and even the old ones, have not been trained on teaching the CBC syllabus. The old teachers, who are trained in 8-4-4, will need retooling as their new colleagues are equipped with the skills to enable them to make a useful contribution to the new system.

At a time like now, even good things such as the 100 per cent education transition policy, which requires all primary school leavers to join secondary schools, present their own challenges.

The 2022 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination candidates and their teachers and parents are eagerly awaiting the Form One selection. And since all the 1,233,852 candidates qualify for admission, additional resources must be found to provide enough facilities for JSS.