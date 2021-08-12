Our victorious athletes deserve good reception

The cold reception accorded to Team Kenya’s athletes who starred at the recent 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games is cause for concern. The disdain with which the team was treated goes a long way to confirm that our sportsmen and women aren’t cherished and appreciated.

Amid chilling temperatures, Eliud Kipchoge and Peres Jepchirchir, who triumphed in the men and women’s marathon, respectively, cut a forlorn figure at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport upon their return from Japan.

Besides media interviews, the athletes did not have the luxury of a breakfast or luncheon in their honour or a congratulatory speech by a government official. With four gold, four silver and two bronze medals, Kenya was the top African team at the Games and 19th overall out of 83 competing nations.

Our athletes, despite lacking modern training facilities and up-to-date coaching techniques, have consistently impressed at international competitions. They are our biggest ambassadors and marketers abroad. They had trained under difficult conditions during the Covid-19 period.

They made sacrifices and did their best to showcase Kenya’s prowess to the world. But all this was not recognised at home. Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna even had the audacity to wish away the matter by declaring that the State could not fete the team because of the coronavirus. That’s ridiculous.

Contrast that with the reception athletes from other countries, including Uganda and Namibia, were given, which included celebrations on vehicle rooftops and such rewards as brand new cars, houses and cash awards.

Team Kenya deserves appreciation and reward. That will motivate them and also discourage the recent trend where some Kenyan sports stars are convinced to change nationality and compete for other nations in pursuit of higher pay.