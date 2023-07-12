Our leaders must stop descent into turmoil

With deaths, injuries and destruction of property reported during yesterday’s countrywide anti-government demonstrations, as in the previous ones, the situation could be getting out of hand. Gangs of rowdy youths engaged the police in violent confrontations as others wreaked havoc on public infrastructure and lit bonfires on even the new elevated Nairobi Expressway and other highways in towns, and also rural roads.

Despite an assurance by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki that police would not attack peaceful protesters, that is exactly what happened in some places. They were assaulted, arrested and hauled off to police stations and locked up.

The ugly confrontations would not have occurred had the top political leaders—President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza team and Azimio coalition leader Raila Odinga and his camp—committed to an amicable solution to the impasse. What we are seeing instead is an escalation of hardline stances. True, the government side has the monopoly of the instruments of power, but as the country descends into mayhem, restoring law and order will be more difficult.

The opposition leaders should also empathise with the suffering Kenyans. The Constitution guarantees the right to picket and stage peaceful demonstrations. We have seen this violated by police with reckless abandon. But the lawlessness by the crooks taking advantage of the demos can also not be ignored.

Businesses and other operations, such as schooling, were paralysed. Nairobi’s city centre was a ghost town for hours.

This country cannot afford this destruction. The hardliners on both sides must listen to the voice of reason. The country cannot go on like this. The bipartisan talks that have stalled should be revived and, perhaps the top leaders should get more involved. Let us rally together and stop this madness.