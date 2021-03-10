Open up BBI Bill to the views of more Kenyans

Parliament has an opportunity to give direction on the constitutional review process following the tabling of the proposals before the House.

But before the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill is debated, it has to be subjected to public participation. This is what the joint committees of the National Assembly and the Senate on Justice and Legal Affairs have seized themselves of.

Public participation is a constitutional imperative. It’s pertinent for securing wide acceptance and ownership of any process and particularly change of the law. Public participation underpins the sovereignty of citizens and anchors their role in national development.

The Bill, which is an outcome of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), is a landmark in the country’s socio-political and economic set-up. It can rightly be tagged the ‘First Amendment’, the maiden attempt at changing the Constitution enacted in 2010.

Precisely, the Bill makes far-reaching proposals, a number of them quite appropriate as they seek to cure anomalies detected in the current Constitution. For instance, one of the key weak points of the Constitution is that it’s exclusionary. It creates a political system where the winner of an election takes everything and locks out the losers.

Public discussion

That has created a highly polarised political and electoral culture, resulting in endemic violence. Such incongruities ought to be resolved. The proposals seek to deal with that through expansion of the Executive.

However, some proposals in the BBI Bill are contestable and, as we’ve argued several times before, require a rethink. A case in point is the creation of the Judiciary ombudsman, whose purpose is to oversee the operations of the courts.

Given the architecture of the Constitution, such a position risks undermining the independence of the Judiciary.