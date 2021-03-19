Open farce unfortunate

Launched over half a century ago in 1967, the Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship has fast become one of Kenya’s foremost sports competitions, playing a huge role in marketing the country globally.

As part of the Safari Circuit from 1977 to 1990 and the second-tier Challenge Tour from 1991 to 1993, and again from 1995 to 2018, the Magical Kenya Open finally landed onto the main European Tour in 2019.

With a prize fund of €1 million (Sh129 million) this year, being on the European Tour means a stronger field of professional players and additional interest in global live television coverage.

The inaugural 2019 European Tour Magical Kenya Open boasted 2,029 hours of broadcast, 41.4 per cent of these (839 hours) being live, presenting a perfect platform for sponsors and also giving the Kenyan brand great visibility globally.

Weekend of golf

But the Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) and the European Tour seem to have driven their shot into the rough this year with organisational hitches that have somewhat ruined what would have been a spectacular weekend of golf.

From erratic media operations that saw local journalists locked out of the Karen Country Club under the guise of Covid-19 protocols, to botched live TV coverage of the tournament since Thursday’s tee-off, this year’s Open is a far cry from its old self insofar as all-round organisation is concerned.

With some 156 players from 30 countries draw at Karen, more benefits awaited the country since the tournament was to be televised live to over 600 million homes globally.

It is a huge opportunity lost in showcasing the fact that Kenya is firmly in control of the coronavirus crisis which, in turn, could have assured the world that indeed it is safe to travel to Kenya for sports, holidays or business.