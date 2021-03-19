Open farce unfortunate

By  Editorial

  • This year’s Kenya Open is a far cry from its old self insofar as all-round organisation is concerned.
  • The event has been hit by erratic media operations that saw local journalists locked out of the Karen Country Club.

Launched over half a century ago in 1967, the Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship has fast become one of Kenya’s foremost sports competitions, playing a huge role in marketing the country globally.

