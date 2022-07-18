Opacity on CBC worrying

There are five months left before the basic education sector regularises the academic calendar, in January. The time also coincides with transition of the first cohort of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) from primary school to junior secondary school (JSS).

However, despite assurances by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha that all is well, many questions still linger over the preparedness in view of the current state of secondary schools.

Communication from the ministry has mostly been vague and one-way. Up to now, parents are in the dark over the guidelines to be used to transition their children to JSS. Only a few technocrats at Jogoo House have access to the information affecting more than 1.2 million children. The CS has belatedly asked private investors to put up infrastructure to support the transition because public schools would be overwhelmed if they were to admit all the learners.

The proposal for investors who wish to put up stand-alone JSS is not new. It is contained in a 2021 report by a task force Prof Magoha appointed to advise him on CBC implementation. Only a few copies were given out and the public cannot access its contents; so, they are left to rely on information from Jogoo House only. The report says investors should also be encouraged to establish stand-alone senior secondary schools (SSS). Only public schools should have both JSS and SSS.

Inasmuch as private education providers offer options, it’s the responsibility of government to provide education to its citizens. The transition will involve much more than extra classrooms and the ministry must get its act together.