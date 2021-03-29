On teenage pregnancy, let us think outside the box

Teenage pregnancy has become a recurring subject in education, particularly during national examinations every year. Since Form Four examinations started last week, several cases have been reported of girls being forced to sit the tests in hospitals soon after giving birth.

The same scenario played out when Standard Eight exams were administered a few days earlier.

The concern is that numbers are increasing by the year, but the situation was made worse last year with the long closure of schools due to Covid-19. Many girls found themselves at a disadvantage, pushed into precarious situations by factors beyond their control.

Teenage pregnancy is a major cause of school dropout. Which is the reason the government enacted a return-to-school policy for girls who give birth in their teenage. The policy allows them to resume studies after weaning the children.

Underpinning this is the fact that child-bearing in teenage should not deter a girl from proceeding with academics and exploit their abilities to the full to improve their lives. Statistics demonstrate that failure by girls to achieve at least high school education condemns them to life of misery, deprivation and exploitation. That ends up creating a vicious cycle of poverty.

With increasing numbers of pregnant girls being compelled to sit national exams in hospital, the Ministry of Education, through Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec), should consider offering special exams to such learners.

Universities have a long-established tradition of special exams for students who find themselves in difficult situations during exam time. It is time to think of constructive ways of dealing with cases of girls writing exams soon after giving birth. They need alternatives so that they are not unduly disadvantaged.