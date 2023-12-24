Okutoyi’s feat impressive

The phenomenal performance by the fast rising tennis sensation Angella Okutoyi, who won the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Women’s World Tennis Tour 25 (W25) singles, is a great inspiration to Kenyan women in sports.

We would like to congratulate Okutoyi for her 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 victory over Lena Papadakis from Germany yesterday at Nairobi Club, coming a day after she paired with Sada Nahimana from Burundi to win the doubles.

This marked a great season for Kenyan women who dominated in the world of sports this year notably Faith Kipyegon, Mary Moraa, Beatrice Chebet and Peres Jepchirchir, who won World titles in varying championships. The national volleyball team, Malkia Strikers, also won the Africa title.

The victory by Okutoyi, who had lost in the round of 16 in the first leg at Karen Country Club where she reached doubles finals, affirmed her continued rise.

Okutoyi made history last year as the first Kenyan to win a professional singles event since Paul Wekesa at the Andorra Change in 1994, when she won the ITF W15 in Monastir, Tunisia.

The ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour that is the second tier from the ITF Grand Slam events, has different categories in terms of money and quality of players starting with W15 that is the least in prize money ($15,000), W25, W40 to W60 that is the richest purse of $100,000 (Sh9.3m).

Okutoyi, who was ranked 943 in singles and 1,197 in doubles going into the two events in Karen and Nairobi, will definitely see her rise to break the 700 rank barrier.