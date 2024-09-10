Obeying court orders vital

The rule of law, which is crucial in the delivery of justice, is anchored in obeying court orders. This explains the public uproar over the defiance of court orders by the acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

Acting IGP Gilbert Masengeli’s snubbing of seven summonses is unprecedented. He is the current holder of the highest office in the key agency responsible for the maintenance of law and order.

And worse, police are also said to have spied on the judge, who heard the case against their boss. This amounts to an attempt to intimidate the judge who issued the summons.

Some top lawyers have sought to have the court declare Mr Masengeli unfit to hold public office. This ugly situation has set a bad precedent that should not be allowed to take root. It constitutes contempt of court, undermining the very judicial process.

Serious offence

According to these top legal minds, the IGP’s office ought to be in the hands of an official who holds the law in high regard.

Police chiefs are not above the law and must, like every other Kenyan, respect court orders.

This is not negotiable. If allowed to continue, this rising unbecoming trend could put the dignity of the courts under severe threat. Mr Masengeli is in that position expected to protect all Kenyans and yet he has defied High Court summonses over the disappearance of three men abducted last month.

Instead of personally going to court to provide answers, he has been sending his junior to do so, which smacks of impunity. The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ Kenya) has also condemned the defiance of court orders.