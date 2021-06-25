Obey Games’ Covid-19 rules

On Monday, Team Kenya athletes started training in a “bubble camp” at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in preparation for the 2021 Olympic Games.

Athletics Kenya picked a final team of 41 athletes; 23 male and 18 female from the national trials held a week ago, bringing to 86 the total number of Kenyan athletes who have qualified for the July 23 – August 8 Tokyo Summer Games.

So far, four local boxers, one taekwondo athlete, Kenya Sevens men and women’s squads and Kenya women’s volleyball team have qualified for the Olympics. More Kenyans are expected to qualify for the Games at the ongoing CAVB Continental Volleyball Cup in Morocco, where the country’s men and women’s teams qualified for the quarterfinals yesterday.

Olympics Kenya officials have put in place stringent Covid-19 regulations to safeguard the athletes’ health. These include tests upon arrival in camp and isolating them before their test results are out.

The teams will train in a “bubble camp” until the first batch leaves for Kurume City in Japan on July 8 for pre-Olympics training.

Health protocols

On Thursday, Team Kenya’s general manager Barnaba Korir warned the team against competing in races outside the country without approval from the Sports ministry and the National Olympics Committee of Kenya.

The 2020 Olympic Games Local Organising Committee requires competing teams to have been in a “bubble camp” at least two weeks before the Games to enable officials to monitor the Covid-19 situation. Whereas some athletes may need time off to compete outside the country, particularly in the Diamond League events, the bubble concept should be taken seriously by all athletes.

Athletes and officials named in Team Kenya must observe health protocols to avoid jeopardising their chances of competing in the Olympic Games.

Already, the Ugandan team in Tokyo for the Olympics has been quarantined after most of the athletes tested positive for Covid-19.