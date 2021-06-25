Obey Games’ Covid-19 rules

What you need to know:

  • Olympics Kenya officials have put in place stringent Covid-19 regulations to safeguard the athletes’ health.
  • These include tests upon arrival in camp and isolating them before their test results are out.

On Monday, Team Kenya athletes started training in a “bubble camp” at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in preparation for the 2021 Olympic Games.

