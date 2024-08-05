Nurture talent for success

The driving force behind reforms in education is to enable learners who may not have academic competence to nurture their other inborn talents. Sports, drama and music are avenues through which the talents can be identified, harnessed and nurtured for their own benefit and for their families, communities and the country.

When the focus is entirely on the performance in class and national examinations, a sizeable group of young people gets left behind. The Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) is the country’s chosen path, which seeks to deemphasize the theoretical learning in the old examination-oriented 8-4-4 system.

There is a need to focus on the acquisition of knowledge and skills. The CBC is a flexible system that offers opportunities for practice and specialisation at the basic levels of education.

Through education, individuals should also acquire the tools to enhance their natural abilities. Studying music theory, learning how to play an instrument, or receiving training in vocal techniques can pave the way to becoming a highly professional musician. It’s common to find learners struggling to do well in school, especially by scoring higher marks in certain subjects. This does not necessarily lead to success as academic scores are not everything.

This is why extracurricular programmes are essential and the ongoing Kenya National Music Festival is pivotal because of its ability to identify talents to nurture for employment creation. It is, therefore, crucial as the country continues to implement the CBC.

However, over the years, many have wondered where the majority of the young people who display great talents and prowess at music and drama festivals disappear to. They should be sought and enabled to develop their talents as sources of livelihood. The performing arts, singing and acting are major revenue earners in the developed nations. The entertainment industry not only generates huge incomes for actors and other players globally; it also directly or indirectly creates employment.

Music and acting talent should be relentlessly nurtured.