Nurture resurgent boxing

Kenya’s Sarah “The Angel of War” Achieng successfully defended her Commonwealth super lightweight title on Friday night after stopping Chiedza “Queen Tiger” Homakoma of Zimbabwe.

It has been ages since Kenya had staged a high-profile professional boxing bout that drew interest from across the world. The country has been starved of quality action since Conjestina “Hands of Stone” Achieng and Fatuma “Iron” Zarika ruled the ring with good sponsorship too coming on board. Kenya Professional Boxing Commission (KPBC) and sponsors should cash in on the newfound excitement and interest to promote and organise more quality boxing extravaganzas.

However, such boxing shows come with proper organisation and, above all, quality officiating in refereeing and judging. The biased officiating that marred the support bouts during Achieng’s win was deplorable. Even though the fans at Charter Hall, Nairobi, including KPBC chairman Reuben Ndolo, questioned the unfair decisions against the visiting boxers from Uganda, it’s a matter that the commission must address.

It’s not only in professional boxing where biased officiating has been witnessed but also at the amateur level especially in the just concluded Boxing Federation of Kenya (BFK) league.

Biased officiating will discourage international boxers or event bodies from coming to the country. It will be counterproductive in the country’s efforts to develop and promote boxing if we unjustifiably reward victories to wrong people who will end up being exposed at the highest level. There will definitely be credibility issues among sponsors, who will keep away from fraud and systems that deny sportsmen and women opportunities to progress hence killing talent.