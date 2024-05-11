Nurture our young talent

The International Schools Federation World Schools Cross Country Championships that will be held at Ngong Racecourse, Nairobi, tomorrow will once again illustrate Kenya’s reputation in hosting major sports events.

The event is being held in Africa for the second time after Marrakech, Morocco in 2000, and has drawn 419 youngsters from 22 countries to compete in six categories, from under-17 to under-12.

The championships comes hot on the heels of the Kip Keino Classic last month, the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour in April, the World Rally Championships Safari Rally in March and Magical Kenya Open DP World Tour in February.

The World Schools Cross Country Championships is significant for the country’s athletics future, considering that 90 per cent of Team Kenya was drawn from the 45 camps started by Athletics Kenya and the Ministry of Sports in December.

Development of the sport

This is a reflection of the direction AK and the government want to take in the development of the sport. A good performance by our youngsters will show that the future is indeed bright. Other federations should emulate AK in developing talent.

The impact of these championships will forever be engraved in the minds and hearts of these young people, especially those who will post outstanding results. It will be the start of their journey to fame in the world of athletics.

Organisers have included a visit to Nairobi National Park for the local and visiting teams besides staging a Cultural Day and Friendship Relay at Bomas of Kenya. This will expose the youngsters to different cultures and ideas that, hopefully, will help them in their learning process.

A number of competitors will form the bulk of their country’s teams for the World Under-20 Athletics Championships scheduled for August 27 to 31 in Lima, Peru and the 2026 Youth Olympics in Dakar, Senegal.