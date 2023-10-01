Nurture athletics talent

Team Kenya’s exemplary performance to claim the overall title with 12 medals—five gold, three silver and four bronze—at the World Roped Running Championships in Riga, Latvia, on Sunday (October 1) was a befitting finale to the 2023 season.

Sweeping the men’s and women’s half marathon podiums as Olympic marathon champion Peres Jepchichir and Sabastian Sawe won individual titles and world cross country champion Beatrice Chebet bagging the 5km crown is a testament to Kenya’s immense talent.

More inspiring, save for Jepchirchir, the rest were representing Kenya for the first time in road racing, especially Chebet and world 1,500m and 5,000m champion Faith Kipyegon, who settled for bronze in the Road Mile.

If the emerging talent is harnessed, nurtured and exploited well, the country’s future in athletics, especially distance running, is guaranteed. It brings hopes that, soon, Kenya might reclaim its status in marathon, men’s 10,000m and 5,000m at the world championships. The country failed to recapture the men and women’s world marathon titles in Budapest last month.

Athletics Kenya, athletes’ management, coaches, athletes and other stakeholders shouldn’t sleep on their laurels but be more innovative in training programmes, now that the world has caught up with us. Losing the men’s Olympic and world 3,000m steeplechase titles is a reminder that things are no longer the same in the athletics world and we must adjust.