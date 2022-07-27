Now keep learners in class

The release of capitation funds to schools is welcome as most institutions were in dire straits.

This has, however, come two weeks late.

There was an outcry by headteachers that further delay would make the running of schools difficult.

Some administrators are reported to have sent some learners home for non-payment of fees.

Apart from the delayed subsidy, schools have been cash-strapped as parents are struggling to pay fees in a congested academic calendar that has been worsened by a depressed economy.

Schools are owed billions of shillings in unpaid fees.

They, in turn, owe suppliers colossal amounts of money, making it harder for them to procure goods on credit.

Streamline disbursement

The Ministry of Education needs to streamline its disbursement schedule to avoid unnecessary disruptions to the learning programmes.

With the release of the funds, Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has instructed school heads not to send learners home and recall those who are away.

Sending students home is usually a costly affair.

They lose valuable contact time with their teachers as their counterparts go on with learning.

It is more painful when they have to pay the arrears at the end of their studies and yet they did not fully utilise the resources they pay for.

The ministry also needs to re-examine and restructure the capitation funds to reflect current economic realities.

The allocation for primary school learners has remained the same since 2003 while secondary school principals have also been agitating for enhanced funding citing the higher cost of living.

As much as parents have been affected by the poor performance of the economy, they should not shirk their responsibility of paying school fees to support the education of their children.