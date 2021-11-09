No woman should die bringing forth new life

A family in Murang’a is preparing to bury a young woman and her baby who died in the most unfortunate of circumstances last week. Caroline Mumbi, 23, was killed when a boda boda that was taking her to hospital for delivery was involved in a road crash.

Her distraught husband later said that he had advised her to take a boda boda because it was the most affordable and convenient mode of transport available to them.

While this is an isolated incident, it puts the spotlight on the rarely discussed issue: Maternal mortality. Data show that at least 6,000 women die from pregnancy-related complications in the country every year, way above the global average.

The unfortunate thing about this situation is that safe motherhood is easily achievable with the right policies and investments.

Most maternal deaths can be prevented if women received antenatal care to monitor the progress of the pregnancy and deliver in a health facility with qualified personnel and the right equipment. This is especially critical to take care of any arising emergencies in good time.

The then Health minister, Ms Charity Ngilu, initiated free maternity care in all government hospitals to address maternal mortality. The ministry and its development partners mounted communication campaigns and other initiatives to encourage women to stop using traditional birth attendants and seek professional maternity services.

An effective ambulance service is also critical, particularly in remote parts of the country where health centres and hospitals are far away.

That is why First Lady Margaret Kenyatta’s Beyond Zero campaign, through which she has raised millions of shillings for the purchase of ambulances in the counties to take women to hospital for delivery, is commendable. Several counties, including Murang’a, where Ms Mumbi died, have sunk large amounts of cash into ambulance schemes too.