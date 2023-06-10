No room for racist diplomats 

Romania has done the right thing by recalling its Ambassador to Kenya, who stirred a racist controversy that must be condemned in the strongest terms possible. As his country’s diplomatic representative, Mr Dragos Tigau was expected to be not just of good behaviour befitting a top envoy, but also to be respectful of his hosts.

He was summoned back to Bucharest following complaints by African diplomats that he made a monkey slur at a meeting two months ago. The apology by the Romanian government, through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is okay, but a lot more needs to be done to repair the damage done by the silly action of this one man.

Africans are not monkeys. They are human beings like the Romanians and others and deserve to be treated with dignity. This man has not been doing Kenya a favour by serving in Nairobi. Diplomatic relations are not only for mutual gain but also premised on equality. The embassy in Nairobi is for Romania’s benefit, as it seeks to play its role in international relations and explore trade and business opportunities.

The Romanian Foreign Affairs ministry has stated that it “regrets this situation, conveys its apologies to all those affected and strongly rejects and condemns all behaviours and attitudes incompatible with mutual respect. Any behaviours or comments of a racist nature are completely unacceptable”.

If there are any other officials in the embassy or any other diplomats engaging in such despicable behaviour, they should also be shown the door immediately.

African diplomats took issue with Mr Tigau for using a monkey reference in a supposed joke at a meeting at the UN complex in Gigiri. There is no room for belittling Africans on their own soil and even overseas in the 21st century. This goes against the spirit of global cooperation enshrined in the UN Charter.