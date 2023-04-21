No place for hooliganism

In reprimanding AFC Leopards for the chaos witnessed last Sunday in their abandoned Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Kakamega Homeboyz, the local football administrators should send a strong message to other clubs that hooliganism has no place in the game.

With home team Kakamega Homeboyz 1-0 ahead, AFC Leopards fans stormed the pitch in the 34th minute in protest after referee Michael Obuya ignored their appeal to have Farouk Shikalo penalised for handling the ball outside his box. The fans assaulted Obuya, and the match was abandoned.

On Thursday, FKF Leagues and Competitions Committee docked Leopards three points and imposed a Sh500,000 fine on the club. Leopards have also been ordered to foot Obuya’s medical bill as the federation investigates the conduct of the team’s coach Patrick Aussems and goalkeeper trainer Lawrence Webo.

This stern action should send a strong message not only to local football fans but also to club officials across the country that hooliganism cannot be tolerated, no matter the circumstances.

The federation should also address poor officiating of matches, which is rampant in the top leagues. Security arrangements in venues across the country must also be looked into as a matter of priority. We must add that this by no means justifies the deplorable actions of AFC Leopards fans.

FKF must be proactive and treat all cases with consistency without handling some clubs with velvet gloves. Poor officiating of matches and match-fixing anywhere is wrong.

AFC Leopards, Gor Mahia, Bandari, FC Talanta, and Tusker FC, among other clubs, have complained about incompetent match officials, particularly in matches involving them and Homeboyz at the Bukhungu Stadium, but FKF has taken no action.

In December, Tusker FC players attacked centre referee Hosea Omondi after he awarded a controversial penalty to Leopards in a league match between the teams but neither the referee nor FKF took action. Tusker won the match 1-0.

Back in 2020, Fifa banned four former Kakamega Homeboyz players over match-fixing. Fifa banned Ugandan George Mandela from football for life while Festo Omukoto, Festus Okiring and Moses Chikati were banned for four years.