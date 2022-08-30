NLC must pay for costly and shameful blunder

The National Land Commission (NLC) was in financial dire straits after the Court of Appeal froze its bank accounts over a payment dispute with a private law firm. It was in limbo, unable to pay salaries or even meet its day-to-day operational costs. It had literally ground to a halt. Staring at unpaid salaries, the 450 employees would have been unable to meet their basic financial needs.

The accounts had been attached over a Sh397 million debt owed to Prof Tom Ojienda & Associates for services rendered. Of course, NLC got to this point not out of coercion but through its decision to seek external legal services and must, surely, have been aware of the obligations this would entail.

Although the commission yesterday got a reprieve as the court gave it a temporary stay of execution, its management cannot escape censure for this national shame. It has a legal department and its officers involved in this deal should have done their homework from the word go.

However, the problem reportedly arose out of a disagreement between commissioners and management. This has turned out to be a costly example of the risks that some public organisations face in decision-making as a result of needless bickering. And this despite the clear provisions on distinct roles.

This was a purely administrative matter and the commissioners need not have meddled in it, causing this costly stand-off. Despite several attempts to recover the money, NLC is said to have ignored a court order. And this despite having sought advice from the Attorney-General over the huge debt and being authorised to pay the senior counsel. Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee also queried the amount.

As a government agency, the commission should show a good example by paying its debts in full and on time. Once it got into this arrangement with the law firm, it should have set aside the money to pay or simply not sanctioned the deal. The ruling against the NLC is not just embarrassing; it has also exposed its unethical and outright shameful conduct.