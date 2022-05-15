NHIF must come clean on police health cover

The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), which is at the heart of Kenya’s dream of universal health coverage, needs continued improvement. It is, therefore, disheartening to learn of questions by the Auditor-General on how Sh400 million in the police insurance cover was used.

The expenditure of the ex-gratia amount has been flagged by Ms Nancy Gathungu in the accounts of the Interior ministry, under whose mandate the National Police falls, for the 2018/19 and 2019/20 financial years. Failure to address the matter has seen the audit query come in the audited accounts of the ministry for the financial year 2020/21, currently before Parliament.

The scandal has seen the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Assembly summon NHIF Chief Executive Officer Peter Kamunyo and Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to explain how the money was used. The lawmakers want to know who are the beneficiaries, what they got, what they were owed, and what could be outstanding.

There is also the issue of whether, and how, NHIF used the money even after a provision in the contract mandated it to seek approval of the IG before any expenditure. These questions need to be answered as Kenyans move towards the UHC dream.

Even though it is only this specific contract with questions, it is in the answering of the queries that NHIF will redeem itself and prove to Kenyans it can deliver on the big mandate.

In her report, Ms Gathungu says that failure to show proof of the expenditure makes it impossible to determine whether the police got value for money at the end of the comprehensive medical cover contract.