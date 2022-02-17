NHIF contributions increase uncalled-for

The proposal to astronomically increase monthly contributions to the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) may be well-intended but could have serious ramifications. It appears targeted at the high-income earners, probably to raise funds for the Universal Health Coverage (UHC), President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legacy project.

Workers earning more than Sh100,000 a month, same as employers, will be hard hit should Parliament approve the rates. The regulations published by the NHIF on Wednesday show high-income earners will pay 1.7 per cent of their gross salary to the fund as employers match their workers’ contributions.

It will be a drastic shift from the current model, where those earning more than Sh100,00 pay a fixed monthly contribution of Sh1,700 to the NHIF. Those earning Sh200,000 will now pay double that figure while a Sh500,000 salary earner will fork out Sh8,500 monthly, which is five times the current rates.

This will terribly hit firms, most of which are yet to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic that triggered a massive economic slump, resulting in closures, huge job losses and a freeze on employment.

Secondly, the NHIF is not known for prudent management. In fact, it has been mired in corruption, giving members poor service. The requirement that employers match workers’ contributions will push up their wage bills and undermine their capacity to sustain existing jobs and create new ones.

Despite raising Sh61.5 million from workers last year, the NHIF did not show a remarkable improvement in its delivery of services. Besides an increase in the cost of treatment for members, statistics show that the NHIF loses Sh16 billion in fraudulent claims every year.

The NHIF is not just notorious for graft but also offering flimsy benefit packages and general mismanagement.