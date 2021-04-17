Next IEBC team must inspire public trust

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s declaration of vacancies at the electoral agency was long overdue. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has been operating with only three commissioners who, for all practical purposes, were hamstrung.

There are critical decisions they could not make, besides lingering questions on their capacity to preside over major tasks such as boundaries’ review, the proposed referendum on constitutional reforms and the general election scheduled for August next year.

Composition of the IEBC is a high-stakes process. This is because of the centrality of the agency to elections and demarcation of boundaries. On paper, the selection and nomination process is expected to be consultative and transparent. However, in reality, it is captive to State and political machinations. Following the recent amendments of IEBC law by Parliament, the vetting of candidates will be done by a panel constituted by various agencies – Parliament, Law Society of Kenya and religious organisations. The objective is to insulate the commission against external interference.

Bungled selection

Granted, recruitment of the commissioners must be done professionally and purely on merit. Past experience where the State bungled selection of the commissioners proved fatal, as happened during the 2007 General Election, which ended in bloody violence.

The country is at a critical stage. The proposed referendum is a turning point as it seeks to reconfigure Kenya’s governance structure in a fundamental way, while the next election is about transition as President Kenyatta exits the scene. Thus, picking the IEBC commissioners must be beyond reproach.