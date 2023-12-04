New tool against HIV/Aids vital

Just days after the gloomy revelation that HIV-Aids infections are on the rise, fuelled by the use of injectable drugs, there is good news that should boost the campaign against the epidemic.

As the authorities grapple with the new threat that could erode the gains in the fight against HIV in recent years, there is now a hugely welcome development: A long-term HIV prevention method has been approved for use in Kenya and 10 other African countries.

Although the cure for HIV/Aids remains elusive, infection is no longer a mandatory death sentence. The Health authorities, in collaboration with international agencies, such as the World Health Organisation, and donors have increasingly enabled access to antiretroviral (ARV) drugs, making those infected to live fairly normal lives and contribute to national development.

Also worth a celebration is the 53 per cent decrease in infections since 2010 and over 60 per cent reduction in related deaths. There can be no better confirmation of the health authorities and practitioners efforts to eliminate HIV.

The dapivirine vaginal ring, a long-lasting HIV prevention method for women, which is being tried out in Eswatini, Lesotho, South Africa, Uganda and Zimbabwe, can now be piloted in Kenya. It is administered over a one-month period, which is more convenient than the daily pills. The cost should be lowered once the already sanctioned local manufacture begins.